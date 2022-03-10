John Steenhuisen says DA on the 'right side of history' as parliament agrees to debate Russia-Ukraine conflict
The DA has welcomed a decision by parliament to accept its request for an urgent debate on SA’s stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Party leader John Steenhuisen shared a letter from National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in which she confirmed the scheduling of the debate.
Steenhuisen applauded his party for speaking out on the conflict.
“I’m proud that [Western Cape] premier Alan Winde and other DA governments are on the right side of history in condemning Russia’s reprehensible acts,” said Steenhuisen.
The DA has succeeded in getting a debate on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) March 9, 2022
This will now be part of Parliament’s agenda as agreed to by the Speaker.
I’m proud that Premier Alan Winde & other DA governments are on the right side of history in condemning Russia’s reprehensible acts. pic.twitter.com/LkNRtKKICY
Western Cape premier Winde commended the people in Russia who have spoken out against their president Vladimir Putin’s invasion and attacks on his neighbouring country.
“While condemning the attack on the sovereignty of Ukraine, we also acknowledge that many Russian citizens are themselves standing up and protesting against this war, and thousands have been arrested as a result. This anti-democratic clampdown also requires condemnation in the strongest terms.”
Winde said the DA sought to make it clear to the people of Ukraine and the world that it will not remain neutral on the matter.
“While doing so is not common for a province, it was viewed as essential to make clear to our own residents, to the people of Ukraine, and to the rest of the world that we cannot and will not remain ‘neutral’ in the face of such a cruel attack on the democratic values that we all hold dear.”
The government sparked a fierce debate and backlash from some when it abstained from voting on a UN resolution to reprimand Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
It claimed it did so because the text did not adequately call for an amicable resolution of the issues concerning the two countries.
On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed accusations that SA’s stance on the conflict was a promotion of violence by Russia.
He reiterated calls for discussions between Russia and Ukraine.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.