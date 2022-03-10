John Steenhuisen says DA on the 'right side of history' as parliament agrees to debate Russia-Ukraine conflict

Western Cape premier Winde commended the people in Russia who have spoken out against their president Vladimir Putin’s invasion and attacks on his neighbouring country.

“While condemning the attack on the sovereignty of Ukraine, we also acknowledge that many Russian citizens are themselves standing up and protesting against this war, and thousands have been arrested as a result. This anti-democratic clampdown also requires condemnation in the strongest terms.”

Winde said the DA sought to make it clear to the people of Ukraine and the world that it will not remain neutral on the matter.

“While doing so is not common for a province, it was viewed as essential to make clear to our own residents, to the people of Ukraine, and to the rest of the world that we cannot and will not remain ‘neutral’ in the face of such a cruel attack on the democratic values that we all hold dear.”

The government sparked a fierce debate and backlash from some when it abstained from voting on a UN resolution to reprimand Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

It claimed it did so because the text did not adequately call for an amicable resolution of the issues concerning the two countries.

On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed accusations that SA’s stance on the conflict was a promotion of violence by Russia.

He reiterated calls for discussions between Russia and Ukraine.