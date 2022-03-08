Politics

'What a shame' — Herman Mashaba lambastes Mbalula over Ukraine 'trip' tweet

08 March 2022 - 10:00
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba slammed Fikile Mbalula.
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba slammed Fikile Mbalula.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s tweets about Ukraine, saying his behaviour was “shameful”.

Mbalula shared at the weekend that he had “just landed in Ukraine”.

The minister did not provide any context for his tweet. He also retweeted a statement by the Russian embassy in SA saying it had received “a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans”. The tweet raised eyebrows in some quarters.

Mashaba weighed in on the tweet, asking if the minister thought the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was a joke?

“Is this war in Ukraine a joke to our minister? What a shame!” he said.

Mbalula refused to respond when probed about the tweet on Monday, but denied he was trivialising the conflict.

“I am not going to comment on that,” he told a reporter during a visit to driving licence testing centres in Gauteng. 

“I did not trivialise anything and I won’t comment on that.”

Mbalula's tweet came after the government abstained from voting on a UN resolution to reprimand Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed claims that SA was condoning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“There have been some who have said that in abstaining from the vote, SA has placed itself on the wrong side of history.

“Yet, SA is firmly on the side of peace at a time when another war is something the world does not need, nor can it afford. The results of these hostilities will be felt globally and for many years to come,” said the president. 

He said violence should not be an option when the matter can be resolved amicably through mediation.

LISTEN | Zuma weighs in on Russia and Ukraine conflict, says 'man of peace' Putin's response justified

READ MORE

WATCH | 'I did not trivialise anything' — Fikile Mbalula refuses to be drawn on Ukraine 'trip' tweets

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula had social media in a huff at the weekend when he, without any context, shared that he had “just landed in Ukraine”.
Politics
20 hours ago

Protests won’t change driving licence renewal deadline: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the grace period to renew expired driving licence cards will not be extended beyond the end of March despite ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Some issues are more important than your attention-seeking, Fikile

Fikile Mbalula’s childish buffoonery on Twitter is not what we should expect from a senior government minister
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  2. Treasury DG warns that SA is showing signs of becoming a failing state Politics
  3. Nehawu says it's Xolile George for top parliament job, and no-one else Politics
  4. National Assembly mulls meeting in a marquee Politics
  5. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations