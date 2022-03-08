'What a shame' — Herman Mashaba lambastes Mbalula over Ukraine 'trip' tweet

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s tweets about Ukraine, saying his behaviour was “shameful”.

Mbalula shared at the weekend that he had “just landed in Ukraine”.

The minister did not provide any context for his tweet. He also retweeted a statement by the Russian embassy in SA saying it had received “a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans”. The tweet raised eyebrows in some quarters.

Mashaba weighed in on the tweet, asking if the minister thought the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was a joke?

“Is this war in Ukraine a joke to our minister? What a shame!” he said.