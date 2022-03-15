'It’s a middle finger to unemployed South Africans': Mashaba slams DA’s amnesty proposal for foreigners
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has criticised the DA’s proposal to grant undocumented migrants amnesty, saying the party’s stance does not consider SA’s unemployment crisis.
The official opposition put forward several proposals on migration last week, which the party will file as a private member’s bill in parliament.
The migration proposal includes a string of suggestions, which the DA hopes will help deal with the country’s migration crisis.
A critical part of the proposal is to provide an amnesty period for all undocumented migrants, giving them an opportunity to either return to their home and attempt to re-enter legally, without prejudice, or to apply for the relevant visa from within SA.
Mashaba said the DA’s proposal is “a slap in the face of the 13-million unemployed South Africans”.
“The DA is an official opposition. They should be fighting and holding the ANC government accountable to protect the sovereignty of SA.
“In fact, I think their proposal is not a slap in the face, but pointing a middle finger to the 13-million unemployed South Africans,” said Mashaba.
In fact I think their proposal is not a slap in the face, but pointing a middle finger to the 13 million unemployed South Africans https://t.co/fZWTHQUNUE— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 14, 2022
Attempts to get additional comment from Mashaba were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any response will be included once received.
Last week, at the height of clashes between foreign nationals and community members claiming to be part of the Dudula Movement in Alexandra, Johannesburg, Mashaba cautioned South Africans against taking the law into their own hands.
He said South Africans were right to be frustrated about illegal immigration, but their anger was misplaced and should be directed towards the ANC.
“Home affairs has failed for decades to issue documentation to people who qualify. Our borders are not protected, and points of entry have created a free-for-all, where goods and people pass into SA without regulation. Who is to blame? The ANC, not foreign nationals,” he said.
Mashaba also told citizens to stop making foreigners scapegoats.
“Illegal immigration cannot be resolved by taking the law into our own hands, but only through the removal of the ANC government.
“Our involvement in multiparty coalitions has provided a legal platform to demonstrate how this issue is dealt with. With the MMC of public safety portfolios in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, we are demonstrating we can have a future where illegal immigration is addressed.”
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they thought undocumented foreigners should be given amnesty.
65% said they should be given a chance to go home or get the right documents.
35% said undocumented foreigners should have gone through the right channels to begin with.
On social media, many echoed Mashaba’s statement on the DA’s proposal, saying granting amnesty would be like “rewarding people” for breaking the law.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
I think the DA are doing whatever the United States wants of them, because they are seeking American backing to seize power in 2024.— Robert Duigan (@uMarhobane) March 13, 2022
Either that, or Ngwenya is following Western consensus policy as usual, without any criticality. https://t.co/LstyhuH2fd
Why conflate issues. Home Affairs not having their act together is no reason to enter SA illegally. Illegal immigration is simply just that, illegal. And it should be dealt with like any crime. https://t.co/2SFQM9YdhY— Sizwe Qengeba (@Qengeba15) March 12, 2022
