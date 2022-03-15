×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy

15 March 2022 - 09:22 By TimesLIVE

The National Assembly on Tuesday hosts a briefing by the department of mineral resources and energy, Central Energy Fund, National Treasury and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on the impact of the increasing fuel prices on the economy and possible alternatives and/or considerations in addressing increases in fuel prices.

EDITORIAL | Talk is cheap, Gwede, but fuel certainly isn't

As ministers deliberate about fuel formulas, South Africans' pockets are being pummelled left, right and centre
'We need relief' — What you said about rising fuel costs

93% of readers backed the idea of suspending the fuel levy, saying "we need relief".
