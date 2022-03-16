LISTEN | MPs share different views about Russia’s war on Ukraine

The National Assembly's debate on the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on SA’s economy saw heated discussions among MPs on Tuesday afternoon.

Various points were brought up, including the president's stance on the invasion and the long-term affect of the war on developing nations such as SA, especially as the country attempts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa came under fire as some members highlighted the fact that he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and not to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite pushing for diplomacy, peaceful talks and mediation.