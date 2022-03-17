'I studied in Russia, I was prosecuted in SA' — Lindiwe Zulu defends support for Russia

Zulu defended the ruling party’s calls for mediation and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, saying this approach won South Africans freedom and democracy.

She responded to critics who slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa, who last week made a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Don’t talk about things you don’t know. President Cyril Ramaphosa will speak to the president of Ukraine when the president avails himself.

“SA understands that negotiations are about two sides that are in a war or conflict. Ramaphosa will speak to both sides to make sure that both sides are brought to the table,” said Zulu.

The minister took a swipe at critics, saying they had no understanding of the war.

“You don’t know that war. You've never felt that war. You’ve never lived in that war. All you know is to come and sit in this house and make noise about a war that you never felt nor experienced ... We don’t Google the war. We lived it, we felt it, we know it,” she said.

Zulu said Russia has, over the years, made its stance clear on the expansion of Nato. She implored opposition parties who are critical of the ANC, to ask themselves why Nato was formed.

Her comments came as DA leader John Steenhuisen said it was hypocritical of SA, which relied on global support before it won its freedom against the apartheid regime, not to take a strong stance against “the oppressor”, Russia.

“It has picked the wrong side of history and has dragged 60-million South Africans along with it. Why? Is it because Russia once supported SA’s liberation struggle? But that wasn’t Russia, it was the Soviet Union and that solidarity included Ukraine, the very country being attacked,” he said.