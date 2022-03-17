UKRAINE WRAP | Ukraine: another example of some being more equal than others
March 17 2022 - 06:10
Fool’s gold: why it’s anchors aweigh for Russia’s bullion
Russia spent years building a giant stash of gold, an asset central banks can turn to during a crisis. But any attempt to sell it will now be a challenge, just when it’s needed most.
The Bank of Russia expanded its gold reserves almost six-fold since the mid-2000s, creating the world’s fifth biggest stockpile that’s valued at about $140bn (about R2-trillion). It’s the type of asset it could sell to shore up the rouble, which has plunged as global economies isolate Russia for invading Ukraine.
March 17 2022 - 06:00
JONATHAN JANSEN | Ukraine: another example of some being more equal than others
War brings out the best in humanity, and the worst. Nowhere is this more evident than in the response of the academic community to the crisis in Eastern Europe. There are two distinct clusters of emails in my inbox. One calling for the scientists and scholars to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the other calling for some reflection first: why now? That is a question worth pondering.
But first let me state a personal position clearly as I have already done in several of my social media postings. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is barbaric in its cruelty.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.