More talks planned as Russian shelling continues in Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine are scheduled for another round of negotiations on Wednesday, but Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s leadership was not “serious” about resolving the conflict.

Russian forces continue to strike infrastructure targets while the overall military situation remains largely unchanged, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

The state emergency service said a shell hit a 12-story apartment building in Kyiv, causing a fire and injuries. There was no immediate update from Moscow.

Nato defence ministers will be in Brussels to discuss ways to reinforce the alliance’s eastern members and prevent spillover from the war in Ukraine, a risk illustrated by recent crashes of drones.

President Joe Biden will travel to Europe for Nato and European Union summits next week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said there is still room to compromise with Russia, will deliver a virtual address to the US Congress on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s war losses put at $565bn

Ukraine’s direct losses from the Russian war were estimated at $565bn (R8.53-trillion), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a meeting with the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic in Kyiv.

“This money will be needed to restore our state, both at the expense of Russia and with funds from our partners,” he said. “We will work to achieve the arrest of money and assets of Russia abroad. We trust that our partners will join this large scale plan.”