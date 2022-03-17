×

Politics

LISTEN | Ramaphosa says SA stands for ‘dialogue, mediation and negotiations' in Ukraine war

17 March 2022 - 19:18 By TIMESLIVE

While answering various questions in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa made clear SA’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying, “We insist that there should be mediation, there should be dialogue and there should be negotiation.”

Ramaphosa emphasised SA's non-adversarial stance, adding that he had heard form Russian President Vladimir Putin himself that negotiations were going well. Ramaphosa added that he wanted to also speak to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As expected, MPs raised questions related to the affects of the war on the South African economy, especially as it attempts to recover from Covid-19. Ramaphosa elaborated on various mechanisms put in place by the government to ensure poor and vulnerable South Africans are ‘cushioned’ from rising food and fuel prices. One of these proposed mechanisms was to increase all social grants.  

