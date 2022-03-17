Ramaphosa in the hot seat as MPs demand answers on Ukraine war

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday confirmed that he had been approached by two heads of states to discuss SA’s stance on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“I want to speak to the president of Ukraine. We are also speaking to a number of other world leaders and only last night as I was addressing a dinner I got a message that two other heads of states also want to talk to SA so that the position that we have taken can be taken forward.”

Ramaphosa was responding to a question put to him by the IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa who asked about SA’s policy inconsistency and uncertainly.

“Today you have moved an inch closer to helping us understanding the very confused government outlook on this matter in that there have been many contradictions in what characterised the invasion of Ukraine,” said Hlengwa.

When the war between the two countries ensued, Dirco minister Naledi Pandor initially called for the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine. Later, Ramaphosa called for a more peaceful approach, saying he preferred that the two parties engage in “dialogue, mediation and negotiation”.

SA has been praised and criticised for abstaining from a UN General Assembly vote condemning Russia.