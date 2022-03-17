'UN Security Council must be overhauled': Ramaphosa slams 'powerful' member states

President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed the UN Security Council (UNSC) saying the conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated “there is a tendency for the most powerful countries to use their positions as permanent UNSC members to serve their national interests”.

“It demonstrates the weaknesses in the structure and practises and the architecture of the UN. The composition of the UNSC, in particular, does not reflect the realities of the global landscape.

“That a continent of 1.3-billion people does not have a significant voice in the security council is of great concern to the citizens of this continent,” he said.

He was answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday on issues including SA's decision to abstain during the recent UN General Assembly vote to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine.

“There is a tendency for the most powerful countries to use their positions as permanent UNSC members to serve their national interests, rather than the global interest of peace and stability.

“There is a need for the security council to be overhauled so that there is equitable representation and a more inclusive mechanism for resolving international disputes.”