'They’re afraid I’m going to be a leader of SA': Motsoeneng cries political plot in demands to repay R2.5m

Speaking on eNCA, Motsoeneng denied that the money was taken from the public broadcaster as alleged by the SIU.

He said it was sourced from the private sector and the legal action taken by the SABC and SIU was a political ploy.

“I have been saying this is political because I am aware that all these politicians, especially those who are against me, are afraid that if they don’t tarnish my name I am going to emerge as one of the leaders of SA. People are afraid of me,” said Motsoeneng.

He alleged the SIU spoke to people who knew “nothing” about the funding of the artists, and said the funds went to “noble causes”.

“What is more important for me ... I don’t regret [and] I don’t apologise [for what I did]. Hlaudi has played his role and transformed that organisation [SABC]. I am proud. I will do it again today and tomorrow.”

Speaking on Power 98.7, Motsoeneng said people didn’t appreciate his work at the SABC, and will only recognise it when he’s dead.

“I had to transform the SABC whether people liked it or not.

“SA will never change because we don’t have people like myself who are very decisive and have a caring heart. When you are a leader you must have a caring heart and the pain of those who are suffering must be your pain. These artists, some of them were in hospitals and could not even pay for their medicine. I paid for their medicine.”

Social media users weighed in on Motsoeneng’s claims, with some saying he was “delusional” and doesn’t have “political opponents because his party failed”.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.