What you said: Justice is served as Hlaudi has to #PayBackTheMoney

TimesLIVE readers believe “justice has been served” after the Johannesburg high court last week ordered former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back a R11.5m “success fee” plus interest.

The fee was awarded to Motsoeneng by the broadcaster in 2016 for negotiating a deal with MultiChoice for broadcast rights, including access to the SABC archives. This was later challenged by a new board at the SABC.

The high court set aside the bonus, ruling it was unlawful and invalid.

Motsoeneng has seven days to pay back the money with interest at the rate of 15.5% per annum calculated from September 2016 to date of payment.

If he does not pay, the SABC Pension Fund is ordered to pay the amount to the SABC or all the pension proceeds where the proceeds do not amount to R11,508,549.

Motsoeneng denied wrongdoing, arguing he deserved the fee for his business “innovation” and raising capital for the struggling SABC.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers how they felt about the ruling.

Most (60%) said justice was served by the ruling, 37% said they doubt he will pay back the money, and 3% said he deserved the money.