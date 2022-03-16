‘No amount of condemnation can end the war’: Mabuza on Ukraine crisis
SA deputy president is adamant diplomacy remains the key tool to end the war and deliver peace and stability
16 March 2022 - 16:50
Deputy president David Mabuza said on Wednesday he believed that no amount of condemnation or side-taking would resolve the raging war between Ukraine and Russia. ..
