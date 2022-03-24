×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | SA investment conference 2022

24 March 2022 - 09:06 By TIMESLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the fourth SA Investment Conference on Thursday in Johannesburg.

“This annual event was initiated by President Ramaphosa in 2018 in an effort to secure domestic and inbound investment of R1.2-trillion over five years,” Ramaphosa’s office said.

