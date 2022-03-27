Ramaphosa leads SA delegation at Expo in Dubai
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday expected to celebrate South Africa Day at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, his office said on Saturday.
“President Ramaphosa will address the South African Dubai 2020 Expo National Day Celebration at the Al Wasl Plaza in Dubai,” said acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.
Ramaphosa, who left the country on Saturday evening, was invited by vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Ramaphosa, who is accompanied by ministers Naledi Pandor, Thoko Didiza, Pravin Gordhan, Blade Nzimande and Ebrahim Patel, is also expected to address an investment dinner with the aim of bolstering SA’s five-year domestic and international investment drive with a target of R1.2-trillion.
Seale said the aim of the expo, originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is to provide trade and investment opportunities and shine a spotlight on world-class technology, creative arts, tourism and sports, among other things.
Small to medium enterprises and women led organisations as well as established businesses which have an international footprint will showcase their areas of specialities.
Seale said: “Expo 2020 is the first world Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Expo 2020 Dubai commenced in October 2021, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates,”
SA is among 192 countries that have established national pavilions at this global showcase of human ingenuity and innovation, national cultures and solutions to challenges confronting humanity, he said.
“At the SA pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, visitors have immersed themselves in SA innovation, culture and ingenuity,” said Seale.
TimesLIVE
