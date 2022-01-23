Does what happens in Dubai stay in Dubai?

I am not for a moment suggesting our Lindiwe might have had tea with Atul. Heaven forfend

We may have forgotten, but tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu was in Dubai for four days in December. It was there she wrote, or began, the article that ended up, on publication a few weeks ago, insulting African judges in our courts as “house negroes” with “colonised minds”, and probably will lead to her eventual dismissal from the government.



Ostensibly, Sisulu was there to visit the SA pavilion at the Covid-delayed 2020 World Expo. What else she might have done in Dubai, or who else she may have had tea with, we do not know...