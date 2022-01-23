Does what happens in Dubai stay in Dubai?
I am not for a moment suggesting our Lindiwe might have had tea with Atul. Heaven forfend
23 January 2022 - 00:00
We may have forgotten, but tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu was in Dubai for four days in December. It was there she wrote, or began, the article that ended up, on publication a few weeks ago, insulting African judges in our courts as “house negroes” with “colonised minds”, and probably will lead to her eventual dismissal from the government.
Ostensibly, Sisulu was there to visit the SA pavilion at the Covid-delayed 2020 World Expo. What else she might have done in Dubai, or who else she may have had tea with, we do not know...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.