DA slams Ramaphosa for granting temporary reprieve to Mkhwebane

The DA has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for giving public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane a temporary reprieve over her impending suspension.

In a lawyers' letter to Ramaphosa, the DA said it agreed that he was not conflicted when he asked Mkhwebane why she should not be suspended while the parliamentary impeachment process is under way.

But the party criticised Ramaphosa for agreeing to allow Mkhwebane to remain in office while she prepared a court application on the matter.

Two weeks ago, Ramaphosa wrote to Mkhwebane, giving her 10 days to say why she should not be suspended given the impeachment process.

Mkhwebane wrote back telling Ramaphosa, among other things, that he was conflicted in the matter in light of the investigations she had undertaken and was still doing.

“The DA objects to the president granting any undertaking to the public protector. There is no legal basis for the public protector to demand such an undertaking,” the party said.