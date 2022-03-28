Du Preez: Dramatic win against India perfect warm-up for England semi

Veteran batter Mignon de Preez believes SA's Women's World Cup victory against India was the tonic the team needed heading into Thursday's semifinal against defending champions England in Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday.

India were knocked out of the World Cup after a three-wicket defeat to SA was sealed with the final ball of the game, as Du Preez’s unbeaten 52 took the Proteas over the line.

SA had already secured second place and a spot in the semi-finals and are joined by unbeaten Australia, who took a maximum 14 points from the group stage, plus England and the West Indies, who qualified after India failed to defend 274 for seven.

Even though the result had no bearing on SA’s passage to the knockout stages, Du Preez believed it was important for her side to get back to winning ways with a big run chase for victory.

“For us it was about fine-tuning and we know how important momentum in a tournament like this can be for us,” she said.

“We lost the game against Australia and then we had a game rained off, so we haven't had another win under the belt for a few days.

“We knew this was important for us going into the back end of the tournament to get a bit of momentum. We definitely wanted to play to our standards and do the best we could, and I think we did just that.”