×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Du Preez: Dramatic win against India perfect warm-up for England semi

28 March 2022 - 12:47 By Sport Reporter
SA's Mignon Du Preez reacts to scoring the winning runs off the bowling of Deepti Sharma from India, left, in the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 27 2022.
SA's Mignon Du Preez reacts to scoring the winning runs off the bowling of Deepti Sharma from India, left, in the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 27 2022.
Image: Peter Meecham/Getty Images

Veteran batter Mignon de Preez believes SA's Women's World Cup victory against India was the tonic the team needed heading into Thursday's semifinal against defending champions England in Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday.

India were knocked out of the World Cup after a three-wicket defeat to SA was sealed with the final ball of the game, as Du Preez’s unbeaten 52 took the Proteas over the line.

SA had already secured second place and a spot in the semi-finals and are joined by unbeaten Australia, who took a maximum 14 points from the group stage, plus England and the West Indies, who qualified after India failed to defend 274 for seven.

Even though the result had no bearing on SA’s passage to the knockout stages, Du Preez believed it was important for her side to get back to winning ways with a big run chase for victory.

“For us it was about fine-tuning and we know how important momentum in a tournament like this can be for us,” she said.

“We lost the game against Australia and then we had a game rained off, so we haven't had another win under the belt for a few days. 

“We knew this was important for us going into the back end of the tournament to get a bit of momentum. We definitely wanted to play to our standards and do the best we could, and I think we did just that.”

Proteas win last-ball thriller to knock India out of Women's World Cup

SA warmed up for their semifinal clash against England successfully chasing down the second-highest total in the history of the ICC Women’s Cricket ...
Sport
1 day ago

India’s seamers, Meghna Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, were unable to make inroads as SA chased 275, but part-time spinner Harmanpreet Kaur pulled her side back into the contest with the big wickets of Laura Wolvaardt and skipper Sune Luus.

Wolvaardt was the day’s top scorer with 80, which laid the foundations for SA’s remarkable chase after Smriti Mandhana and captain Mithali Raj had posted 71 and 68 respectively in India’s total.

Du Preez would break Indian hearts as she hit the winning run to get SA the win, having been reprieved two balls prior when her dismissal was chalked off due to a no-ball from Deepti Sharma.

Du Preez had struggled for form in previous games but relished being out in the middle as she made an unbeaten half-century to see the Proteas home.

“The best words would be that it was a 'rollercoaster ride'. There were lots of ups and downs," Du Preez said.

“I think myself and [Marizanne] Kapp were going really well, so we knew between the two of us if we cold take it as deep as possible, and we knew what Chloe [Tryon] can do.

“As soon as Chloe came in, she made it quite easy. Then getting out again. It goes up and down all the time.”

SA through to Women's World Cup semis after West Indies washout

SA became the second team to reach the ICC Women's World Cup semifinals after Thursday's group match against the West Indies was abandoned due to ...
Sport
4 days ago

There was drama in the final over as Du Preez's wicket would have fallen to a catch, but it came on a no-ball.

“I didn't know it was a no-ball, so obviously I thought I'd let the team down because we only needed a run a ball, so I could have probably just tried to hit on the ground.

“It didn't go where I wanted. I was targeting straight over the bowler’s head and I dragged it a bit.

“I got a bit of luck on my side, finally. I haven't felt  I had luck throughout the tournament yet. It was quite special to be there at the end and get over the line.”

Holders England won their last group match in style and West Indies benefited from SA's victory over India to make the Women's World Cup semifinals.

The outcome triggered wild celebration in the West Indies dressing room but they face a mammoth task against top-ranked Australia in Wednesday's semifinal in Wellington.

Women's World Cup semifinals -

Wednesday: Australia v West Indies, Basin Reserve, Wellington (starts midnight on Tuesday SA time)

Thursday: SA v England, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (3am SA time)

READ MORE

SA looking to complete Women's World Cup group phase with win over India

SA have already qualified for the semifinal stage of the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand but they won’t take their last group phase match ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas batter Zubayr Hamza charged and suspended under ICC anti-doping code

International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged SA batter Zubayr Hamza for an alleged violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code.
Sport
2 days ago

‘We were completely outplayed’ — Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma has expressed concern about the team’s inconsistency.
Sport
3 days ago

SA Women's captain Sune Luus calls for improved batting performance

SA Women's captain Sune Luus has called on her top order batters to up their game after they confirmed their place in the semifinal stage of the ICC ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Salah gets better of Mane as Egypt edge Senegal, and Ghana and Nigeria draw in ... Soccer
  2. 'There will be accountability if we don't get top-four finish,' warns AmaZulu ... Soccer
  3. Sharks explain the absence of Nkosi who has been linked to the Bulls Rugby
  4. Safa president Danny Jordaan consolidates power at ordinary congress Soccer
  5. AmaZulu boss Zungu confirms McCarthy has left the club amicably Soccer

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule