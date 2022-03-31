×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa announces new police commissioner

31 March 2022 - 16:25 By TIMESLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on Thursday to announce the new national commissioner of police.

"The president’s appointment of a new national commissioner will ensure continuity in the most senior position in the SA Police Service after the departure from office today [Thursday] of national commissioner Khehla Sitole," his office said.

TimesLIVE

