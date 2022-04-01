×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

IN PICTURES| Court ruling clears the way for ANC elective conference to go ahead in Emalahleni

01 April 2022 - 22:09
Members of the ANC in Mpumalanga convened at Witbank dam,. Emalahleni to elect a new leadership of the province, in their 13th conference.
ANC MPUMALANGA_3770 Members of the ANC in Mpumalanga convened at Witbank dam,. Emalahleni to elect a new leadership of the province, in their 13th conference.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The ANC elective conference in Mpumalanga is going ahead this weekend after an urgent court interdict to halt it was dismissed.

Two ANC members in the province rushed to the high court in Pretoria on Thursday asking to declare as unlawful a few procedural matters that preceded the conference, including the dissolution of the provincial executive committee by the ANC national working committee claiming the structure had no such powers.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said they had always said that the conference should go ahead despite the court challenge.

“There was never a point where the ANC took its eyes off the ball because we knew our processes are quite tight and that we will emerge victorious. We were not worried,” Mabe said.

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile echoed Mabe’s statement saying the conference could now continue.

“We are relieved that we can now proceed properly with our conference arrangements. We have already had a successful opening, we are now going in for the next session for today until Sunday, so we are pleased,” Mashatile said.

The conference delegates rejoiced in song when the news that they can go ahead was announced by co-ordinator in the ANC secretary-general office, Gwen Ramokgopa, who is also a chief deployee in Mpumalanga.

Ramokgopa also warned that ANC members should not get into a habit of resolving its matters in court.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

ANC members launch urgent court action interdicting provincial conference

The ANC Mpumalanga elective conference is being interdicted in court a day before it is meant to sit.
Politics
1 day ago

Murder-accused ANC member to contest Mpumalanga position despite 'step aside' rule

Murder-accused Mpumalanga politician Mandla Msibi will be allowed to contest for a leadership position at the ANC's provincial congress this weekend ...
Politics
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Will she stay or will she go? Bathabile Dlamini to appear before ANC top six ... Politics
  2. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics
  3. 'The ANC is non-existent here'- Inside a shocking internal report on the state ... Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails