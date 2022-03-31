ANC members launch urgent court action interdicting provincial conference

The ANC Mpumalanga elective conference is being interdicted in court a day before it is meant to sit.

ANC members Vilanculo Francisco and Edward Mahlangu have launched an urgent court interdict in a last attempt to stop the conference.

In court papers dated March 31, the pair want the court to review and set aside the conference invitation sent out by provincial task team co-ordinator Lindiwe Ntshalintshali on March 22.

Ntshalintshali and Mandla Ndlovu were appointed co-ordinator and convener of the task team along with others earlier this month when the ANC national working committee (NWC) dissolved the provincial executive committee. They were given a mandate to take the province to its next elective conference.

The NWC said it had opted for the dissolution of the PEC after it failed to convene a conference since the departure of then provincial chairperson David Mabuza. The province last held its conference in 2015.