'He is consistent in his inconsistency': Athol Trollip takes aim at Malema

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the party will pursue a high court review of the decision by the National Assembly’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests to exonerate Malema for his remarks.

In a statement, Mashaba said the decision to pursue a legal review of this matter is grounded in the belief that MPs swear oaths of office to uphold the law and defend the constitution of the country.

“We cannot accept any MP who abuses their position to advocate for lawlessness in our country.

“That a committee of the National Assembly finds these remarks open to interpretation is laughable and we can only plausibly conclude that Malema is being protected by the institutions of parliament,” said Mashaba.

He acknowledged the road to reviewing the decision of the committee will take time but said the party was patient in ensuring it delivers a lesson to MPs to take illegal immigration seriously.

“Our first step will be to obtain the legal representations made by Mr Malema and the minutes of the deliberations of the committee. South Africans are finding their voice on the issue of illegal immigration and condemning the failure of our government to manage our borders and to document individuals who enter our country legally,” said Mashaba.

“It is a violation of the public trust for an MP to openly encourage and promote illegal immigration. We must never accept any MP who abuses their position to advocate for lawlessness in our country.”

