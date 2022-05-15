Ramaphosa extends condolences on death of UAE president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE.

Ramaphosa said in a statement: “We offer our deepest condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and acting president of the United Arab Emirates, as well as to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“We extend our sympathies to the rulers and royal family as well as the government and people of the United Arab Emirates. We mourn with them and share in their loss.”

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had served as the president of the UAE since 2004 and was the second president of the UAE and 16th ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed, founder of the UAE.

Ramaphosa recalled that the late president presided over major political reforms and made significant contributions to the socioeconomic upliftment and welfare of the people of the UAE, which remains a global example.

“Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be remembered for his tireless efforts in enhancing bilateral relations between the democratic SA and the UAE and promoting the interests of the SA government and people.

“These relations were further strengthened by the state visits of former SA heads of state.”

Ramaphosa attended the SA National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 in Dubai on March 28 and expressed SA’s honour to be part of this global event.

TimesLIVE

