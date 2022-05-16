×

Politics

‘Mpho Moerane is stable and recovering’: Family condemns fake ‘death’ news

16 May 2022 - 08:09
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is recovering in hospital after being injured in a car accident. File photo.
Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is recovering in hospital after being injured in a car accident. File photo.
Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

The family of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has dispelled rumours that he has died.   

Moerane was injured in a “horrible” car crash last week and was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital.

On Sunday the family condemned people circulating fake news about his death,  saying he is recovering. 

“[The] Mpho Moerane family condemns in the strongest possible terms inhumane and false reports circulating about his death. We want to confirm Moerane is not dead. He is still in hospital where he is stable and recovering,” they said. 

The accident took place days before he was due to contest for the regional chairperson position at the ANC Johannesburg elective conference.

“We appeal to all those who are spreading the fake news announcing his death to desist from such as their actions are hurtful to the family, friends and Moerane’s comrades,” said family spokesperson Mike Maile. 

Maile said it was against tradition to pronounce dead a person who is alive. The family was of the view an agenda was behind the rumours.

“People must not stoop this low in their attempts to advance whatever agenda they are driving. Those behind spreading of the fake news are heartless people hell-bent on causing  unimaginable pain to the family, which is concentrating all its efforts towards working together with medical professionals to nurse Moerane back to good health,” he said. 

Moerane is ANC caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg, a position he has held since the local government elections last year. 

He was the city’s mayor for a month after the death of then mayor Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car accident in the south of Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

