WILLIAM GUMEDE | No more holy smokescreens: churches must lead the anti-corruption crusade

They should also clean their houses, then call out corrupt ‘leaders’ to make churchgoers aware of the damage they cause

The enormously powerful organised churches, with members who are not only voters but political and business leaders, must urgently intervene to reverse the backslide into corruption which is threatening to turn SA into a fully fledged failed state...