‘There are no buyers for vaccines produced in Africa,’ Ramaphosa tells German Chancellor Scholz

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that vaccines manufactured locally are not being purchased, as he nudged his counterpart to lend assistance to ensuring Africa obtained a greater market share for its vaccines in developed countries.

Commending the European country for “the partnership you have demonstrated, particularly in enabling us to produce Covid-19 vaccines”, Ramaphosa said “however, these efforts have suffered a setback”.

“While we started vaccine production in SA last year and manufacturing facilities are under construction in other African countries, we find there are no buyers for vaccines produced in Africa.

“This is a matter of great concern to us. This is an area that should concern you because you have been at the forefront of helping the African continent to move up the ladder of being able to produce vaccines,” said Ramaphosa.

He was addressing cabinet ministers from both countries and advisers of the two presidents in the cabinet room at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday. Scholz, who brought a business delegation to the country, is on a one-day official visit to SA.