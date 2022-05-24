WATCH | German official appears overcome at Union Buildings
A German official required assistance for an apparent health concern during proceedings at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on an official visit to SA.
Identified as an adviser to the chancellor, the official was led away by aides as calls for a doctor were heard.
WATCH: A German minister collapses during the official visit proceedings. @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/NyILGwhPEC— Amanda Khoza - The Journalist (@MandaKhoza) May 24, 2022
The reason for his apparent ill health are unclear at this stage.
Ramaphosa and Scholz are due to exchange views on a number of issues of bilateral and international concern, including ways to enhance co-operation in areas such as energy and climate change, trade and investment and responses to Covid-19 and vaccine demand.
