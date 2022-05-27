‘Critical to reinforce cohesion’ — Gungubele defends controversial flag project

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has thrown his weight behind the controversial “monumental” flag project, saying he believes it would be “a crucial tool in reinforcing cohesion in the country”.

The flag was set to be more than 100m high and cost R22m. The department of sports, arts and culture had budgeted R17m for the installation of the flag and R5m for geotechnical studies. It said the flag would serve as a national landmark and tourist attraction.

Amid a backlash, the ministry announced minister Nathi Mthethwa had directed his department to review the project.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the recent cabinet meeting, Gungubele said it was the cost, not the idea, that was under review.

“If people can look at the flag and its content, they will find it is a critical flag to reinforce cohesion in SA. But the issue of cost is what the minister is reviewing, especially in the context of the contesting needs in our country: access to water, poverty and access to food.”

He said cabinet would be updated on the review at a later stage.

Speaking at the Black Business Council gala dinner last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he told the minister to cancel the project.

Mthethwa had earlier justified the project and its cost, telling eNCA the flag would be seen from afar and would be lit at night.

“The education has to continue, both day and night,” he said.

He said the project would also help create jobs in the construction and steel industry.

“The value will outlive us.”

