WATCH | 'Cancel that flag!' Laughing Ramaphosa tells Mthethwa how to handle #flaggate

In a light moment at the Black Business Council meeting in Midrand on Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the audience how minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa called to ask him for advice on how to handle SA’s reaction to the R22m “monumental” flag scandal. Ramaphosa simply told him: “Cancel it.”

Ramaphosa also addressed black economic empowerment, the devastation caused by state capture and the future of transformation in business and government.

TimesLIVE

