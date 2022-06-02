×

Politics

'It's insulting, arrogant!' — A response to calls for Eswatini & Lesotho to be part of SA

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
02 June 2022 - 11:00

The newly formed Pan-African Kingdoms Council has hit back at ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s suggestion that Lesotho and Eswatini be incorporated into SA, saying such calls are an insult...

