'It's insulting, arrogant!' — A response to calls for Eswatini & Lesotho to be part of SA
02 June 2022 - 11:00
The newly formed Pan-African Kingdoms Council has hit back at ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s suggestion that Lesotho and Eswatini be incorporated into SA, saying such calls are an insult...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.