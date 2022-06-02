×

South Africa

Lead us to gunmen so we can build you homes, MEC tells Gugulethu residents

02 June 2022 - 10:58 By TImesLIVE
Western Cape infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers speaks to Gugulethu residents at Luyolo on June 1 2022.
Image: Western Cape government

Gunmen who have twice attacked construction teams building more than 700 homes for needy people in Cape Town have put the project at risk.

This was the warning on Wednesday from Western Cape infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers, who appealed to the Gugulethu community to help police find attackers who wounded two builders.

“It is unfortunate that a project envisaged to yield 729 housing opportunities is now at risk of not materialising as a result of a few individuals,” Simmers said at Luyolo, one of three construction sites where work has been at a standstill for 11 weeks after the shootings.

“If anyone has knowledge of who these criminals are, kindly alert the authorities so this criminal spree may be brought to an end and construction can continue uninterrupted and deliver the much-needed houses.” 

The homes in Luyolo, Tambo Village and Gxagxa are intended for elderly people, backyard dwellers and people with disabilities from Gugulethu. The sites have been shut since the second shooting on March 17.

“It is believed these incidents were preceded by intimidation and threats at the sites by certain groups claiming to be representatives of an unknown business forum,” said Simmers.

“I appeal to the community of greater Gugulethu to come forward and work with the department and, through their nominated steering committee, ensure this project remains on track.”

TimesLIVE

