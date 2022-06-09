WATCH | Joburg’s ‘golden repair’ under way with R3.3bn allocated to infrastructure

The recent City of Johannesburg budget speech demonstrated the multiparty government’s commitment to take what is broken in the city and repair it. The government has accepted the shared responsibility of transforming Johannesburg into a place of golden opportunity, in which all residents can thrive, wherever they are in life.

Delivering the 2022/2023 budget speech on May 25, MMC for finance Julie Suddaby said the city's “golden start” has taken root and that the next phase, the “golden repair”, is now under way.