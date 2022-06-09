WATCH | Joburg’s ‘golden repair’ under way with R3.3bn allocated to infrastructure
Highlights of the City of Johannesburg budget speech 2022/2023
The recent City of Johannesburg budget speech demonstrated the multiparty government’s commitment to take what is broken in the city and repair it. The government has accepted the shared responsibility of transforming Johannesburg into a place of golden opportunity, in which all residents can thrive, wherever they are in life.
Delivering the 2022/2023 budget speech on May 25, MMC for finance Julie Suddaby said the city's “golden start” has taken root and that the next phase, the “golden repair”, is now under way.
The following increases apply from July 1 2022:
- Property rates increase by 4.85%;
- Electricity increases by 7.47%, a significant reduction of last financial year’s increase of 14.59%. This increase is determined by National Energy Regulator of SA and according to Suddaby, the government has no option but to pass it on to customers;
- Water increases by 9.75%, also a pass-through cost from Rand Water;
- Sanitation increases by 9.75%; and
- Refuse increases by 5%.
The budget is aligned to the seven mayoral priorities outlined by executive mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse when she delivered her maiden state of the city address in April:
1. A city that gets the basics right
Some rebuilding will be necessary, but substantial amounts are being allocated to repair existing infrastructure and facilities.
The following capital expenditure allocations were made:
- R1.2bn for electricity infrastructure;
- R1.1bn for road infrastructure;
- R930m for water supply and sewer infrastructure; and
- R89m for sports and recreation facilities.
2. A safe and secure city
A R1.1m operational budget has been allocated to form a dedicated prosecution unit and revitalise municipal courts.
3. A caring city
To improve the quality of care in Johannesburg’s clinics, R21.5m has been allocated to fully implement the eHealth system over the medium term.
The city has also allocated R116m in operational budget over the next three years to provide impetus to the goal of a drug-free society.
4. A business-friendly city
- R35bn was allocated to facilitate investment and business;
- 17,504 work opportunities through the expanded public works programme will be created. The youth skills development programme and the job seekers database were allocated an operational budget of R3.4m and R1.2m respectively; and
- As part of the inner-city revitalisation programme, a capital budget of R10m will go towards revamping inner-city informal trading stalls.
5. An inclusive city
A total of R35.1m was budgeted for free Wi-Fi infrastructure in libraries to connect residents to income-generating opportunities and learning.
In addition, R600m capital expenditure was budgeted for the electrification of various informal settlements across the city, over the medium term.
6. A well-run city
Operational expenditure of R20m was allocated to acquire an automated supply chain management system and state employees verification tool.
7. A smart city
A sum of R20m has been allocated over the medium term for new security equipment for fire detection and suppression at major substations. This will assist greatly to ensure reliable power supply.
This article was paid for by the City of Johannesburg.