‘The worse crime is assuming someone is guilty because there’s a complaint’ — Buti Manamela

Deputy minister of higher education, science and innovation Buti Manamela has criticised opposition parties for ostensibly using a debate on the presidency budget vote as “a trial of President Cyril Ramaphosa”.

Manamela said it was disappointing that MPs, as people who swore to uphold the constitution, called for Ramaphosa’s removal when no due processes had been followed.

While he agreed no citizen should occupy the highest office if they are found guilty of a crime, he said “ the worse crime of them all is to assume anybody who a complaint is laid against should therefore be found guilty”.

“In a normal sequence of jurisprudence, the police are supposed to investigate the case and satisfy themselves that a prosecution is possible, and that the letter of the law be followed.

“But this afternoon we have witnessed members of this legislature, sworn to protect and uphold the constitution of the country, tear it apart and assume the role of police, prosecutor and judge, all to satisfy their lust for power, higher office and vengeance,” he said.

Manamela accused opposition MPs of being “hell-bent” on ignoring what the budget vote debate should be about, which is how the presidency will use allocated resources.

“Doubt has been created through the court of public opinion that irrespective of every right inked and guaranteed by our constitution and this parliament, it is members of this very house who are willing to woo the people and bay for the blood of the president.