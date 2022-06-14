'It happened at her command' - Naledi Chirwa on Mapisa-Nqakula's response to GBV complaint

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa says it is disingenuous for National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to say she is disturbed by allegations of gender-based violence (GBV) during a scuffle in parliament last week.

EFF MPs were removed after delaying President Cyril Ramaphosa's budget vote on Thursday and Friday by disrupting proceedings and raising points of order. Parliament said in a statement on Monday Mapisa-Nqakula was disturbed by allegations of GBV during the altercation, and promised to institute a swift investigation into them.

Chirwa hit back, saying Mapisa-Nqakula ordered their forceful removal and should not act shocked.

“It happened right in front of her eyes at her command. She was alerted numerous times. She responded by sending more men to handle women MPs. Shocked my foot!,” she alleged.