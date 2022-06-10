Parliament disruptions delay Ramaphosa's budget reply by more than three hours

Disruption of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reply to debate on the presidency budget vote continued in parliament on Friday.

Three hours after the scheduled 10am start, Ramaphosa was yet to utter a word as EFF MPs delivered on a promise made by their leader Julius Malema earlier this week to disrupt the president.

At one point, speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula suspended business for an hour for party whips to consult.

EFF MPs picked up from where they left off on Thursday, raising points of order objecting to Ramaphosa addressing parliament, saying they want him to “step aside” pending investigations into his alleged involvement in covering up a February 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Earlier on Friday, the EFF complained that its women MPs had been manhandled and sexually harassed by parliament’s so-called “bouncers” as they were removed from the Good Hope Chamber on Thursday.