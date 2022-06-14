4-year-old electrocuted by open live wire in Limpopo

A four-year-old boy, Tebatso Thabang Makhata, from Burgersdorp village in Limpopo died after being electrocuted by an open live wire on Sunday evening.

Limpopo police are investigating the incident. According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi, the toddler was allegedly walking with his siblings from their aunt’s home in the same village when the tragic incident occurred.

“The children ran home to inform their mother that their younger brother was shocked by an open live wire that was lying on the ground.

“The victim was certified dead on the scene by medical emergency personnel. Police opened a case of inquest for further investigation,” said Seabi.

Limpopo police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe urged residents to report illegal activities including illegal electricity connections to the police to prevent similar incidents from happening.

“Police investigations continue,” said Seabi.

TimesLIVE

