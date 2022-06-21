WATCH LIVE | DA's John Steenhuisen announces further action to be taken against Cyril Ramaphosa
21 June 2022 - 12:06
DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Tuesday announcing further steps the party plans to take against President Cyril Ramaphosa in relation to the Phala Phala farm saga.
The ministry of justice and correctional services denied it received a request from the Namibian government for assistance in investigating a suspect allegedly behind the burglary at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in 2020.
TimesLIVE
