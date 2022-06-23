Municipal infrastructure deteriorating due to poor financial management

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says the financial health of municipalities has deteriorated over the past five years with most reporting concerning statistics in terms of their financial statuses.

“The financial health, income statements, balance sheets and cash flows of municipalities are in a very poor state and that has a detrimental impact on current services being provided, but will also have a negative impact on future services if the situation is not corrected,” said Maluleke on Wednesday.

She was addressing editors during a dialogue about the recent municipal audit report which she published last week.

Maluleke said the worst-affected provinces in terms of poor financial health of municipalities were the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

She said while economic pressures existed, municipalities made matters worse by not managing the little they had properly.

“They are not billing properly, they don’t budget properly, and they approve unfunded budgets because they allow these budgets to show and account for own revenue which they know they will never collect.

“And when they don’t collect it, they run out of cash and they start building arrears to Eskom, water boards, and other creditors.”

This leads to fruitless and wasteful expenditure as municipalities end up paying penalties and interest to creditors.