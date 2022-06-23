RATE IT: Five demands made by the EFF to Kumba Iron Ore
The EFF has submitted a memorandum of demands to the Kumba Iron Ore mine in the Northern Cape on behalf of current and former employees as well as local residents.
The memorandum was handed over on Wednesday during a march led by party leader Julius Malema. The march was held under the banner “march for jobs”.
In the four-page document, the party accused the mine of punishing employees who demand living wages and stifling the growth of local businesses.
“As things stand, unemployment in SA sits at 35.3%, with 65% of young people aged 15-24 either unemployed or outside schooling.”
The party added that the mine, like other companies in the private sector, had failed to create jobs.
“Kumba Iron Ore mine therefore stands as a participant and benefactor of the unemployment, suffering and exploitation of African people,” said the EFF.
Here are some of its demands:
Support small businesses
The mine must support small, local businesses by buying their products or “assisting them with access to the markets they have monopolised”.
Healthcare
“Kumba Iron Ore mine must commit to building a quality healthcare centre in the Mapoteng area which will specialise in treating and curing severe lung illnesses.”
Youth development
“The Kumba Iron Ore mine must build schools and renovate the schools in Kuruman and also provide training for the youth to capacitate them in mining engineering, electrical engineering and skills related to absorbing the youth into the mining industry.”
Reinstate employees
The party demands that employees who were dismissed in 2012/2013 be reinstated, with compensation.
Provision for employees approaching pension
“A provision must be made for compensating [beneficiaries of] those who are unable to return to work due to being deceased, approaching pension or those who are currently on pension.”
