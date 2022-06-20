‘Instead of receiving her call, we laid a wreath’: Godrich Gardee on Father’s Day without Hillary

He said the day was a reminder he was “broken and pained”.

“We are broken and pained fathers. There is no happy Father’s Day as long as the police service does what they do to grieving families, pussy-footing, abetting crimes committed by father figures. I hope to be alive to take SA into confidence soon,” he said.

Gardee said Hillary’s missing person post was a reminder of what father figures can do to children, women and girl children.

“This picture is a reminder of what father figures can do to children, women and girl children. The police service just adds salt and pepper to a deep, painful wound. We are fathers who are not only victims of crime, but also victims of the police service, like all other crime victims.

“At the rate of mediocrity we see in the police service, we are heading to Senzo Meyiwa 2 and many other episodes and seasons for many grieving families and victims of crime across the country. There is no hope the police service will ever improve with the ANC in office.”