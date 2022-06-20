×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘Instead of receiving her call, we laid a wreath’: Godrich Gardee on Father’s Day without Hillary

20 June 2022 - 09:30
Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee with his daughter Hillary.
Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee with his daughter Hillary.
Image: Julius Malema/Twitter

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has shared how sad Father’s Day was this year as he spent it without his daughter Hillary.

On Sunday Gardee took to social media to grieve and share how it felt to spend the day without his daughter.

The body of 28-year-old Hillary was found near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, last month after she was reported missing.

Gardee shared that he visited Hillary’s grave and laid a wreath as he remembered her.

He also accused the police of slow progress in solving the case.

“Father’s Day 2022. Instead of receiving her call and text, as it would always be, we laid a wreath and she is now a number 444 #RIPHillaryGardee. Police service take note that not so far a distance, we will talk about your mediocrity,” Gardee said.

He said the day was a reminder he was “broken and pained”. 

“We are broken and pained fathers. There is no happy Father’s Day as long as the police service does what they do to grieving families, pussy-footing, abetting crimes committed by father figures. I hope to be alive to take SA into confidence soon,” he said. 

Gardee said Hillary’s missing person post was a reminder of what father figures can do to children, women and girl children. 

“This picture is a reminder of what father figures can do to children, women and girl children. The police service just adds salt and pepper to a deep, painful wound. We are fathers who are not only victims of crime, but also victims of the police service, like all other crime victims.

“At the rate of mediocrity we see in the police service, we are heading to Senzo Meyiwa 2 and many other episodes and seasons for many grieving families and victims of crime across the country. There is no hope the police service will ever improve with the ANC in office.”

State’s evidence on murder of Hillary Gardee won’t hold up in court, argues defence lawyer

When the case against three men accused of the kidnapping, murder and rape of Hillary Gardee resumes in court, the defence team for two of the ...
News
1 week ago

Trial postponed

The trial into the rape, kidnapping and murder of Hillary was postponed to July 22 earlier this month to allow for further investigations.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama are accused of killing Hillary and are in custody until their next court appearance.

Sunday Times reported the defence team for two of the accused plans to poke holes in the state’s case.

A tracking report for the vehicle the state said was used to transport Gardee’s body from the guest house where she was allegedly held captive, possibly raped and murdered, could paint a different picture.

The report, seen by Sunday Times, does not place the vehicle anywhere near the scene where Gardee’s body was found five days after she was reported missing.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hillary Gardee murder accused’s guest house set alight

A Lukhele family member said they found bottles of petrol at the fire-damaged property.
News
1 week ago

DNA delays Gardee case, another month in jail for Sipho Mkhatshwa

Delays in obtaining DNA results, ballistics and cellphone records have pushed the trial of three men accused of the kidnap-murder of IT graduate ...
News
1 week ago

'I was at church & preparing for my wedding' when Hillary Gardee was killed, says murder suspect

Sipho Mkhatshwa, in his bail bid, says he was nowhere near Hillary Gardee when she was kidnapped and murdered.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week South Africa
  2. Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast South Africa
  3. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News
  4. ‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader News
  5. New twist in office of chief justice contract scandal News

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...