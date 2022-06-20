‘Instead of receiving her call, we laid a wreath’: Godrich Gardee on Father’s Day without Hillary
Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has shared how sad Father’s Day was this year as he spent it without his daughter Hillary.
On Sunday Gardee took to social media to grieve and share how it felt to spend the day without his daughter.
The body of 28-year-old Hillary was found near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, last month after she was reported missing.
Gardee shared that he visited Hillary’s grave and laid a wreath as he remembered her.
He also accused the police of slow progress in solving the case.
“Father’s Day 2022. Instead of receiving her call and text, as it would always be, we laid a wreath and she is now a number 444 #RIPHillaryGardee. Police service take note that not so far a distance, we will talk about your mediocrity,” Gardee said.
#FathersDay2022 instead of receiving her call & text as it would always be....We laid a wreath & she is now a number 444 #RIPHillaryGardee @SAPoliceService take note that not so far a distance, we will talk about your mediocrity.... pic.twitter.com/ji0w3R50PC— Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) June 19, 2022
He said the day was a reminder he was “broken and pained”.
“We are broken and pained fathers. There is no happy Father’s Day as long as the police service does what they do to grieving families, pussy-footing, abetting crimes committed by father figures. I hope to be alive to take SA into confidence soon,” he said.
Gardee said Hillary’s missing person post was a reminder of what father figures can do to children, women and girl children.
“This picture is a reminder of what father figures can do to children, women and girl children. The police service just adds salt and pepper to a deep, painful wound. We are fathers who are not only victims of crime, but also victims of the police service, like all other crime victims.
“At the rate of mediocrity we see in the police service, we are heading to Senzo Meyiwa 2 and many other episodes and seasons for many grieving families and victims of crime across the country. There is no hope the police service will ever improve with the ANC in office.”
Trial postponed
The trial into the rape, kidnapping and murder of Hillary was postponed to July 22 earlier this month to allow for further investigations.
Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama are accused of killing Hillary and are in custody until their next court appearance.
Sunday Times reported the defence team for two of the accused plans to poke holes in the state’s case.
A tracking report for the vehicle the state said was used to transport Gardee’s body from the guest house where she was allegedly held captive, possibly raped and murdered, could paint a different picture.
The report, seen by Sunday Times, does not place the vehicle anywhere near the scene where Gardee’s body was found five days after she was reported missing.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.