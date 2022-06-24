Holomisa says Zondo 'hit the right spot' with the release of final state capture report

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has reacted to the final state capture report, saying chief justice Raymond Zondo hit the right spot.

Zondo handed the final instalment of the state capture inquiry report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday at the Union Buildings.

Consisting of two parts, the report covers, among other things, the State Security Agency, the ANC, parliament, the Vrede dairy farm project and the landing of the Gupta plane at Waterkloof Air Force Base.

The report implicated dozens of high-profile business people, companies, SOEs, politicians, cabinet ministers and former president Jacob Zuma. It also covered the recommendations of the commission.

In a statement, Holomisa said his party noted the report's finding that the ANC under Zuma “permitted, supported and enabled corruption and state capture”.

“The UDM has been vindicated in our long-held view that the erstwhile liberators have long abandoned the original agenda to create a better life for all,” said Holomisa.