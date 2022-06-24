×

Politics

Holomisa says Zondo 'hit the right spot' with the release of final state capture report

Holomisa called on opposition parties, civil society and “sober-minded” ANC members to gather under one roof to discuss the findings and recommendations of the commission.

24 June 2022 - 14:00
UDM president Bantu Holomisa. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has reacted to the final state capture report, saying chief justice Raymond Zondo hit the right spot.

Zondo handed the final instalment of the state capture inquiry report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday at the Union Buildings.

Consisting of two parts, the report covers, among other things, the State Security Agency, the ANC, parliament, the Vrede dairy farm project and the landing of the Gupta plane at Waterkloof Air Force Base.

The report implicated dozens of high-profile business people, companies, SOEs, politicians, cabinet ministers and former president Jacob Zuma. It also covered the recommendations of the commission.

In a statement, Holomisa said his party noted the report's finding that the ANC under Zuma “permitted, supported and enabled corruption and state capture”.

“The UDM has been vindicated in our long-held view that the erstwhile liberators have long abandoned the original agenda to create a better life for all,” said Holomisa.

Rampant corruption relegated SA to junk economic status and a country where few investors want to set foot.

“Starting with Sarafina 2, right up to state capture. Wave upon wave of civil protests have hit the country, where the people are making their dissatisfaction with the lack of service delivery known and pillaging and the destruction of infrastructure are the order of the day.”

Holomisa called on opposition parties, civil society and “sober-minded” ANC members to gather under one roof to discuss the findings and recommendations of the commission and the future of SA.

“The jackals and hyenas who embarrassed SA can never be trusted to implement the commission’s findings.

“It is time for South Africans to see the writing on the wall. Come 2024, the voters of this country must change this state of affairs.”

