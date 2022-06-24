×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PSL yet to decide on unvaccinated and unmasked spectators at stadiums

24 June 2022 - 13:59 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
The Premier Soccer League executive committee is yet to decide on the return to capacity crowds.
The Premier Soccer League executive committee is yet to decide on the return to capacity crowds.
Image: PSL

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is yet to decide whether it will allow unvaccinated and unmasked fans at stadiums after government’s decision to repeal all limitations on public gatherings.

Venues, including sports stadiums, have been given the the go-ahead to host crowds at 100% capacity again for the first time since March 2020.

The decision has been met with excitement from sports organisations such as the SA Rugby Union (Saru) and SA Football Association (Safa), but the PSL is yet to discuss the matter of unvaccinated spectators.

During a media briefing on the developments, minister of health Joe Phaahla said though the government has repealed the limitations, certain bodies can decide to uphold some regulations.

Two years after Covid-19 shutdown stadiums open to capacity crowds

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 - just over two years ago - professional sports stadiums in SA have the go-ahead to ...
Sport
1 day ago

“If you run a facility, and whatever that facility is, you have a right to determine regulations,” Phaahla said on Thursday.

“Whether you run a shop, restaurant or hotel, you have to have your own regulations for that facility which you are comfortable with and your clients are happy with those regulations .

“It would be up to members of such bodies and owners of facilities to make those decisions without the government having any say.”

While Saru and Safa have said they will welcome all spectators without posing any limits, PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala said they are yet to make a decision.

“This has just been announced and what will follow ist we will call an executive meeting where we are going to discuss all the implications before we write to our members.

"We haven’t done that. We are going to meet and will let our member clubs, sponsors and he public know the way forward,” Madlala said.

SA Rugby welcomes return of full stadiums ahead of Boks' home tours

SA Rugby president Mark Alexandra has welcomed the move by government to the scrap the last Covid-19 protocols, including mask-wearing, limits on ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Safa chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya said they will follow what  government has said, however, they encourage people to get vaccinated.

“We are back to normal. The sector has been severely affected by the pandemic and it is time to begin the fight for recovery from an economic point of view. It is a great opportunity to recover the economy,” Ngwenya said.

“But we still need to be cautious and review our protocols on stadium safety. This is the time for us to review those protocols.”

MORE:

Jomo Cosmos lodge complaint with PSL in a bid to avoid relegation from NFD

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has confirmed charges that might see Jomo Cosmos’ relegation from the GladAfrica Championship ...
Sport
21 hours ago

WATCH | Caf president Motsepe happy to see Ledwaba and Jordaan at final

Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe said he was pleased to see SA Football Association presidential candidates Danny Jordaan ...
Sport
2 days ago

Motsepe League prize to be R3m as Patrice admits clubs need support

The third-tier ABC Motsepe League’s prize money will increase to R3m next season, sponsor Patrice Motsepe said, though he conceded more could also be ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane baffled why Gavin Hunt remains without a job

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned why Gavin Hunt has been jobless for a long time after all he has achieved as a coach.
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Caf president Motsepe happy to see Ledwaba and Jordaan at final Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns put another good player on loan Soccer
  3. WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs' new-look squad gets down to training Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs sign Bafana Bafana midfield star Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'