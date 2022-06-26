Zondo didn't deliver in his findings on state capture, says Malema

Zondo last week delivered the fifth and final instalment of his report to President Cyril Ramaphosa after more four years of work, hundreds of witnesses and documents, in which he fingered high-profile people, including Ramaphosa, as being complicit in state capture.

Malema,however, said lawyers should look into whether Zondo could be interdicted and analyse whether Zondo was investigating black people who took business from white people.

“Zondo attacks black quality and black excellence. We wanted him to check Zuma's relationship with the Guptas.

“Take the example of [Transnet exec] Siyabonga Gama [who was fired in 2018 after being charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering] being replaced by 'The Weekend Special' — I forget his name,” said Malema.

Malema looked back and one of his colleagues shouted “Van Rooyen”.

“Oh, Des van Rooyen,” he said, laughed laughing with the crowd.

Malema's colleagues seem to have confused this example with the axing of minister of finance Van Rooyen after he took over for a few days over a weekend, garnering him the moniker “weekend special”.

Malema said Zondo was after each black person who gave business to black people.

He said the EFF would support Gama if he needed a lawyer.

“As long as multinational business and white minority capital is not in the Zondo reports, then we reject the report because it pursues an anti-black agenda.”

TimesLIVE

