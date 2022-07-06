Fresh bid to cut funding and stop King Misuzulu’s installation

Senior members of the Zulu royal family — led by Zulu Prince Mbonisi, brother of late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu — have filed a fresh court application seeking to declare the much-anticipated coronation of King Misuzulu kaBekuzulu unlawful.

In an urgent court application, Prince Mbonisi is also asking the North Gauteng High Court to have financial support to the incoming king stopped.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is among the cited respondents together with traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, the coronation committee and other members of the royal family.

Ramaphosa formally recognised Prince Misuzulu as king in March. Prince Mbonisi is leading the charge in challenging this decision.

Members of the royal family have been divided by the fight for the succession to the throne since the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini in March 2021.

In his affidavit, Prince Mbonisi also wants Buthelezi interdicted and restrained from “threatening with violence” the applicants and members of the royal family who are opposing the recognition of Prince Misuzulu as king. Furthermore, he says Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma and Zikalala should be interdicted from financially supporting prince Misuzulu.

“Declaring the decision of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, alternatively Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, to establish the coronation committee for the purpose of crowning Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini as the lawful heir to the Zulu throne to be unlawful and accordingly set aside.”