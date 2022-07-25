×

Politics

Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis

25 July 2022 - 19:06 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday night on the country's energy crisis. File photo.
Image: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday on measures to deal with the energy crisis.

“The briefing by the president follows a number of consultations within government and with stakeholders and energy experts outside government to find a collective solution to the energy crisis,” the presidency said.

“The president has held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in parliament.”

Late last month, Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding and attributed it to an unprotected strike by employees at power stations.  

Writing in his newsletter two weeks ago, Ramaphosa admitted load-shedding had disrupted the economy and caused hardship.

After working with relevant ministers and senior officials on additional measures to speed up efforts to increase electricity supply, government would soon complete the necessary work and consultations for this. 

The presidency said Ramaphosa visited Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga and Eskom's Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg on July 16 and met power station managers “to gain an understanding” of the challenges affecting Eskom's generation fleet.

 TimesLIVE

