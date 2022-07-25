Late last month, Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding and attributed it to an unprotected strike by employees at power stations.
Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis
Image: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday on measures to deal with the energy crisis.
“The briefing by the president follows a number of consultations within government and with stakeholders and energy experts outside government to find a collective solution to the energy crisis,” the presidency said.
“The president has held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in parliament.”
