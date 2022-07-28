Unpaid staff picketed at the party's provincial offices across the country, threatening to interdict the national policy conference.
The Luthuli House workers aired their grievances, some of which date back to 2019, accusing the ANC leadership of being “the most uncaring leadership for staff welfare”.
Staff members who have been helping with preparations for the conference said they have proof the party could pay salaries but had chosen to prioritise other issues.
Speaking on eNCA, ANC finance committee member and social development minister Lindiwe Zulu assured staff they will get their money soon.
“The treasurer's office, and Paul Mashatile himself, is doing everything to ensure we get the money.
“Even the policy conference, we are paying for going there. We must appreciate and realise that the ANC doesn't have a factory where it goes and gets money. The money must come from us as members.”
Zulu said another reason for ANC's money woes was its membership fees had been “too low for too long”. The fee is R12 annually.
“We said we are dealing with our own members who are poor. Had we started to increase [the fee] for those who could afford [it], we would be in a better space.
“We do get money from parliament, but that is not enough for any political party. We need to be innovative and creative about where we make money to make sure ANC staff and all other operations are properly paid for.”
On social media, many expressed views on Mabe's statement, claiming he was speaking from a position of “privilege”.
LISTEN | ANC is not running 'a cash-in-transit heist': Mabe get tongues wagging as party can’t pay staff
Image: Antonio Muchave
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe's explanation why the governing party can’t guarantee its staff will be paid on time has been met with mixed reactions, with some calling it irresponsible.
Speaking to SABC News at the ANC's gala dinner on Wednesday before the party's national policy conference this weekend, Mabe said the ANC is not a bank robbery syndicate that can predict when it will get money.
Here is what he had to say:
“If the ANC was running a cash-in-transit heist, then it would say: 'No, we know the robberies we’re going to be conducting in the next two months will give us enough',” said Mabe.
“The ANC depends on the people. It is the trust of those people and once the people renew their love, trust and confidence in the ANC and start to reinvest their resource, we will be able to sustain this organisation of Nelson Mandela.”
Court bid to halt ANC national policy conference looms as staff not paid two months' salaries
Unpaid staff picketed at the party's provincial offices across the country, threatening to interdict the national policy conference.
The Luthuli House workers aired their grievances, some of which date back to 2019, accusing the ANC leadership of being “the most uncaring leadership for staff welfare”.
Staff members who have been helping with preparations for the conference said they have proof the party could pay salaries but had chosen to prioritise other issues.
Speaking on eNCA, ANC finance committee member and social development minister Lindiwe Zulu assured staff they will get their money soon.
“The treasurer's office, and Paul Mashatile himself, is doing everything to ensure we get the money.
“Even the policy conference, we are paying for going there. We must appreciate and realise that the ANC doesn't have a factory where it goes and gets money. The money must come from us as members.”
Zulu said another reason for ANC's money woes was its membership fees had been “too low for too long”. The fee is R12 annually.
“We said we are dealing with our own members who are poor. Had we started to increase [the fee] for those who could afford [it], we would be in a better space.
“We do get money from parliament, but that is not enough for any political party. We need to be innovative and creative about where we make money to make sure ANC staff and all other operations are properly paid for.”
On social media, many expressed views on Mabe's statement, claiming he was speaking from a position of “privilege”.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | ANC integrity committee has big plans to deal with those implicated in Zondo report
ANC integrity commission must deal with 200 cadres fingered in Zondo report
Western Cape ANC wants the party to improve the quality of its cadres
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos