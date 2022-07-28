ANC policy head Jeff Radebe says members implicated in the state capture commission's report will be given two months to account to the party's integrity commission.
The report found most of the corruption in government under former president Jacob Zuma's administration happened “under the nose” of the ANC. A task team within the party was formed to deal with the findings in the report.
The ANC briefed the media on Wednesday before its sixth policy conference this weekend. Radebe said more than 200 ANC members have been implicated.
“When we have all the names and have indicated that to the SG's office and the integrity committee, the two months will start,” said Radebe.
WATCH | ANC integrity committee has big plans to deal with those implicated in Zondo report
ANC head of policy Jeff Radebe says party has plans to implement some of Zondo's recommendations
ANC policy head Jeff Radebe says members implicated in the state capture commission's report will be given two months to account to the party's integrity commission.
The report found most of the corruption in government under former president Jacob Zuma's administration happened “under the nose” of the ANC. A task team within the party was formed to deal with the findings in the report.
The ANC briefed the media on Wednesday before its sixth policy conference this weekend. Radebe said more than 200 ANC members have been implicated.
“When we have all the names and have indicated that to the SG's office and the integrity committee, the two months will start,” said Radebe.
PODCAST | “The state remains captured,” says Madonsela while explaining the need for amnesty for state capture foot soldiers
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
ANC integrity commission must deal with 200 cadres fingered in Zondo report
Western Cape ANC wants the party to improve the quality of its cadres
Court bid to halt ANC national policy conference looms as staff not paid two months' salaries
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos