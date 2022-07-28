×

South Africa

Grade 11 pupil allegedly run over while trying to board scholar bus

28 July 2022 - 13:19
The accident has led to disruptions in scholar transport in Sedibeng. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A grade 11 pupil from Meyerton High School in Vereeniging died on Tuesday after being run over by a scholar bus.

The pupil had been trying to board the bus when the accident occurred, said Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

This has led to disruptions in scholar transport in Sedibeng, with bus drivers being prevented from ferrying pupils in De Deur, Meyerton, Sharpeville, Rusoord and Panfontein. There have been reports of driver intimidation and buses being stoned.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the disruptions.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family of the learner who succumbed to this gruesome incident. We also condemn the ongoing scholar transport disruptions in Sedibeng which are affecting negatively the education of our learners. We call upon members of the community to allow our learners to use scholar transport,” he said.

A psychosocial team was deployed to the school on Wednesday and provided trauma counselling to all those affected by the pupil’s fatal accident.

Investigations are under way.

