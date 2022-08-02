×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

'Minister of grandstanding' Cele slammed

02 August 2022 - 09:01
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Police minister Bheki Cele was labelled "the minister of grandstanding".
Police minister Bheki Cele was labelled "the minister of grandstanding".
Image: MARK ANDREWS

Don't have time to read? Listen to a summary below, provided by the writer.

Police minister Bheki Cele has been labelled “the minister of grandstanding” and accused of making “emotional statements and empty promises for the cameras”.

The minister has made several public appearances in recent weeks, addressing security concerns after shootings and violence saw dozens abused, injured or killed. 

He addressed the state of SA policing during a briefing in Pretoria on Monday, detailing the shortage of police and promising backlogs at the forensic pathology laboratories have been dealt with. He also called the recent gang rape of eight women at a disused mine in Krugersdorp “the shame of the nation”.

“Some of [the victims] are artists, singers, some are young models. These are people trying to make a better life. What happened is a destruction of their future.”

His address was slammed by DA shadow deputy minister of police Okkie Terblanche. He said the minister was putting on “a performance for the cameras instead of announcing real interventions to address the violence crisis in our country”.

“The truth of the matter is Bheki Cele does nothing,” Terblanche added.

“He turns up after a serious crime has been committed, like the horrific Krugersdorp rapes, makes emotional statements and empty promises for the cameras, and then proceeds to do nothing. He is the minister of grandstanding.”

He added Cele had constantly failed over the last decade and “has blood on his hands”.

The party previously launched a petition calling for Cele to go. It has so far garnered more than 24,000 signatures.

Responding to claims that he just “hops” around crime scenes making statements, and should resign, Cele suggested those calling for him to resign are not privy to the amount of work he has done to fight crime. 

“There are many crime scenes I’m not ‘hopping’ to because they’re not happening. Those who know are calling for me to stay,” he Cele. 

“The crime situation cannot be the responsibility of police alone. There are many other things. There is lot of unemployment and with such unemployment, which is not the responsibility of the police, you cannot address the crime situation.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | ‘SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010’: Cele

“In 2010, we had 195,000 members of SAPS, today we have 176,000 — we are 20,000 down. How we arrived there is not mine to explain,” says police ...
News
21 hours ago

‘Those who know are calling for me to stay’: Bheki Cele hits back at demands for him to resign

“There are many crime scenes I'm not 'hopping' to because they're not happening. Those who know are calling for me to stay,” said Cele.
News
22 hours ago

Eskom in the clutches of 'internal and external criminals'

Eskom is experiencing such high crime levels that the lives of senior managers and their family members are threatened and they have to use ...
News
12 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘No stone to be left unturned’, say police after gang rapes

Police say they are responding to mass shootings and the Krugersdorp gang rapes of eight women by at least 84 suspects.
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. No going back, no compromise, says Ramaphosa on step-aside resolution Politics
  2. EFF birthday bash turns into Ramaphosa-bashing event Politics
  3. 'People are losing their houses, cars'- ANC struggles for cash as donors snub ... Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | So far, not so bad: as EFF celebrates its 9th birthday, what’s next? Politics
  5. Gwede Mantashe urges rethink on land, central bank Politics

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele